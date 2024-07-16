BlackHawk Industrial Announces New Operations Executives

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Tuesday announced several strategic promotions within its operational leadership team, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

Shannon McCord Appointed Director of Vending Fulfillment

Shannon McCord has been promoted to director of vending fulfillment. McCord's extensive contributions to the development and implementation of the Hawkeye platform have been instrumental in enhancing BlackHawk’s vending operations. Her outstanding leadership and dedication to excellence were recently recognized with the prestigious Wingman Award for 2024. In her new role, McCord will lead the strategic direction of BlackHawk’s vending fulfillment operations, driving innovation and customer satisfaction.

Juan Sanchez Promoted to Senior Manager of Freight and Facilities

Juan Sanchez was promoted to senior manager of freight and facilities. Since joining BlackHawk in 2019, Sanchez has exhibited exceptional leadership in optimizing freight operations, consistently delivering year-over-year savings. In his new role, Sanchez will focus on driving efficiency through facility consolidations, warehouse optimizations and enhanced freight programs. His dedication and expertise will continue to play a pivotal role in advancing BlackHawk’s operational capabilities.

Gilberto Pringle Transitions to Key Role Within Freight and Facilities Team

Joining Sanchez’s team is Gilberto Pringle, who transitions from his role as project manager to contribute his invaluable leadership in safety and environmental programs to freight and facilities initiatives. Pringle's proven track record and strategic insights will be instrumental in achieving further successes in facility management and operational efficiency.

Continued Leadership with Ted Hebert

Ted Hebert will serve as manager of vending fulfillment, reporting to McCord. Hebert’s operational expertise and commitment to service excellence will support vending operations and further strengthen BlackHawk’s position as a leader in the industry.