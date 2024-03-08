NIBCO Promotes New Sales VP

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO Inc. announced the promotion of Joe Choflet to vice president, sales and marketing.

In his new role, Choflet will continue to lead wholesale, retail, specialty and international sales. He will now oversee product marketing for plastic and metal fittings and valves.

Choflet will continue to report to Ashley Martin, president and COO, NIBCO.

“Joe’s natural leadership skills, combined with his energy and extensive industry knowledge, make him an excellent candidate for this role that will be an integral position for NIBCO’s future growth and success,” said Martin.

Choflet joined NIBCO in 2017 as director, wholesale sales west. He previously held the positions of vice president, retail sales and vice president, sales, before being promoted to his current role. Prior to joining NIBCO, Choflet held various positions at Wesco Distribution.

Choflet holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Notre Dame University.