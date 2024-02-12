Walter Surface Adds Safety Sales Director

Jean-Marie Maayoufi will lead sales for the Allegro Industries brand.

Feb 12, 2024
Walter
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

In its quest to become a global leader for productivity and safety solutions in the metalworking industry, WALTER Surface Technologies has appointed Jean-Marie Maayoufi as Safety Sales Director of its safety division, leading sales for the Allegro Industries brand.

Jean Marie MaayoufiWalter Surface TechnologiesIn this role, Maayoufi will lead Allegro’s safety specialists in North America towards growth. He will be working closely with both the WALTER and Allegro sales teams as WALTER continues its mission to promote the Allegro brand across North America. Maayoufi will support sales team through enhanced training and marketing programs in addition to continue to help customers work better by keeping them safe.

“Jean-Marie brings with him over 30 years of sales experience growing the WALTER brand in both Canada and the United States. We are thrilled to see him take on this new challenge to replicate success for our safety division,” says Mark Wilcox, President, US sales, WALTER Surface Technologies.

This promotion is effective immediately. To learn more about Allegro Industries, please visit: Allegrosafety.com.

