Kodiak Building Partners Announces Four Executive Promotions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners, a leading building materials distribution company, announced four newly appointed executives who will build on recent successes and advance the company’s next phase of growth and innovation with added capacity for mergers and acquisitions.

“I am extremely proud of these individuals who have made such significant contributions to Kodiak. Their elevated leadership roles will continue to drive Kodiak forward as we expand and grow, and these moves will enhance our ability to innovate and remain a leader in our industry,” said CEO Steve Swinney.