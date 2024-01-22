Optimas Solutions Adds Distribution, Manufacturing Executives

Jim Heller is the company's new senior vice president of distribution.

Optimas Solutions
Jan 22, 2024
Optimas

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer, distributor and service provider, announced two strategic hires expected to help further support the company's complementary direct manufacturing and distribution business strategy.

Jim Heller is the new senior vice president of distribution, and Chris Martens is the new vice president of manufacturing for the Americas region.

"As a full-service partner, Optimas continues to strengthen our distribution and manufacturing services with people, processes and technology,” said Daniel Harms, CEO of Optimas, Americas. "Both Jim and Chris bring incredible leadership, experience and ideas that will help sharpen our key differentiators for industrial customers.”

Heller brings to his position over 20 years of experience in logistics and distribution. Prior to joining Optimas, Heller was with United Natural Foods Inc. as senior vice president of operations; he also worked for over 12 years at CJ Logistics, logged six years in operations for Target and, prior to that, he worked at Power Logistics. Heller is also a military veteran, serving 13 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Heller holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Penn State University.

Martens joined Optimas after 12 years with MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions, where he served as general manager of MFCS Mundelein and as senior director of product & process development. Prior to MacLean-Fogg, he worked as vice president of operation for Semblex. Martens holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

"We developed these two roles to function together so manufacturing and distribution can be complementary sourcing solutions for OEM professionals seeking resilience and localization in their fastener supply chain," Harms said.

