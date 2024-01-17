NSI Industries Names Director of Sales for HVAC, National Accounts

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC announced that it has named Richard Sharps as its drector of sales, HVAC and national accounts, effective Jan. 15.

Sharps reports to Robert Hennessy, EVP, sales, and is based at NSI’s Huntersville, North Carolina, division office.

“Rick brings an impressive background of more than 25 years in sales leadership experience serving broad B2B channels and end markets,” said Hennessy. “Rick will be taking on a range of significant responsibilities involving a multifaceted focus, combining leadership, strategic planning, effective communication, and relationship management that will contribute to the success and growth of the NSI - HVAC division. We are excited to have him on board.”

In his most recent role as president at Ejendals, Inc., Sharps successfully led the startup of the U.S. operation and achieved remarkable growth in a short time frame. Prior to Ejendals, as the vice president of national accounts at Northern Safety & Industrial, Sharps played a pivotal role in increasing sales from $2.5 million to more than $45 million in less than three years. His extensive background also includes key roles at Wurth Industry North America and MSC Industrial Supply Co., where he managed multimillion-dollar indirect material national account programs and consistently exceeded sales goals. Over his career, Sharps’s responsibilities have included hiring key personnel, implementing strategic plans, and building successful partnerships with major distributors such as Ferguson and large end-users accounts.

“It’s no secret that NSI and its HVAC Division have seen impressive growth year-after-year recently, and its continued dedication to supporting its customers has further solidified it as a leader in the marketplace,” said Sharps. “Joining the team was an easy decision as I foresee even greater growth and success in the short and long term as we have a tremendous and dedicated team in place and a loyal and growing customer base.”