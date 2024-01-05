MFC Names New President

Will Stewart remains CEO of the hose and fittings manufacturer.

MFC
Jan 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 05 At 2 26 20 Pm
MFC

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Flexible Corp. announced the appointment of Andy Larsen as president, taking over for Will Stewart, who will continue to serve as the company’s CEO. 

"I am honored to assume this role and to continue the growth that MFC has experienced under Will’s leadership," Larsen said. “We have a talented team of professionals excited about what lies ahead. Collectively, our focus will remain on exceeding our customers’ expectations as we continue our expansion throughout North America.” 

Larsen’s professional career at MFC spans over two decades, starting in 1997 as a sales representative, being named vice president of sales in 2003, and eventually executive vice president in 2023. His dedication and pivotal role in driving sales growth have significantly shaped the company’s growth trajectory. Larsen's knowledge of the company, its customer base, and the broader industrial market make him a logical choice to take over as president, according to Stewart. 

"We are thrilled to have Andy step into this role," Stewart said. "He has a deep business acumen and has proven to be a strong charismatic leader. Andy is well positioned to lead MFC as we continue our ongoing growth strategy."

Founded in 1969, MFC is a leading fabricator of industrial and hydraulic hose, fittings, and formed tube products. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, with additional production and warehouse facilities located in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Galesburg, Illinois, and Appleton, Wisconsin. MFC has experienced substantial growth in recent years, doubling its size over the last five years and prompting plans for further expansion.

Latest in Staffing Changes
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
December 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2024 01 05 At 2 26 20 Pm
MFC Names New President
January 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 4 10 51 Pm 65724438c4d39
Anyseals Names VP of Operational Excellence
January 5, 2024
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae 63349b7ccd264
NIBCO Names Supply Chain Executive
December 28, 2023
Related Stories
Spirol Locations Ct
Staffing Changes
SPIROL Appoints New Chairman
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 4 10 51 Pm 65724438c4d39
Staffing Changes
Anyseals Names VP of Operational Excellence
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae 63349b7ccd264
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names Supply Chain Executive
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
More in Staffing Changes
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Manufacturers can no longer differentiate solely through products. See how a unified data platform can elevate your service experiences to be more efficient while reducing costs.
December 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 4 10 51 Pm 65724438c4d39
Staffing Changes
Anyseals Names VP of Operational Excellence
Tina Schulte joined the company as a project manager in 2022.
January 5, 2024
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae 63349b7ccd264
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names Supply Chain Executive
Chris Mason will also be responsible for the Matco-Norca, SVF Flow Controls and Webstone divisions.
December 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm 63978d1640f7d
Staffing Changes
GME Supply Names New President, COO
Ryan Keogh joins the company from tool and supply distributor Pearlman Group.
December 21, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names New CFO
Mary Beth Martino previously held executive roles at numerous manufacturing and construction companies.
December 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 14 At 12 08 49 Pm
Staffing Changes
Grainger Adds Former Fortune Brands Home and Security CEO to Board
Chris Klein also held positions at Bank One, McKinsey and Internet Capital Group.
December 14, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175228933
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Names Sales Executive
Peter Redfern has been appointed as global senior vice president of sales.
December 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 30 41 Pm
Staffing Changes
Spruce Industries Names New CFO
Michael Josephs is the son of Spruce President Hank Josephs.
December 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 4 10 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Anyseals Americas Adds Regional Sales Managers
Dawn Campbell and Chris Wheatley will lead the Midwest and West regions, respectively.
December 7, 2023
Rexel's Prosper, Texas, location.
Staffing Changes
Rexel Appoints Roger Little as CEO of U.S. Operations
He will lead the company's U.S.-Canada "cluster."
December 1, 2023
Martin Front Builidng S Ign
Staffing Changes
Martin Names Fastening Executive
Scott McDaniel will lead Martin locations in Mississippi and Tennessee.
November 30, 2023
From left: Hayes, Borrego, Shimer
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Promotes 3 Executives
Beau Hayes will lead the company's gypsum division.
November 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm 6511e5416a5e8
Staffing Changes
Allient CFO to Retire
Mike Leach is departing after nine years with the company.
November 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 2 05 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion Names Esposito to Lead Automation Intelligence Division
He joined the company through its acquisition of Kaman.
November 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 1 55 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Canada President to Retire
François Anquetil will remain acting president through early next year.
November 27, 2023