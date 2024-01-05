MFC Names New President

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Flexible Corp. announced the appointment of Andy Larsen as president, taking over for Will Stewart, who will continue to serve as the company’s CEO.

"I am honored to assume this role and to continue the growth that MFC has experienced under Will’s leadership," Larsen said. “We have a talented team of professionals excited about what lies ahead. Collectively, our focus will remain on exceeding our customers’ expectations as we continue our expansion throughout North America.”

Larsen’s professional career at MFC spans over two decades, starting in 1997 as a sales representative, being named vice president of sales in 2003, and eventually executive vice president in 2023. His dedication and pivotal role in driving sales growth have significantly shaped the company’s growth trajectory. Larsen's knowledge of the company, its customer base, and the broader industrial market make him a logical choice to take over as president, according to Stewart.

"We are thrilled to have Andy step into this role," Stewart said. "He has a deep business acumen and has proven to be a strong charismatic leader. Andy is well positioned to lead MFC as we continue our ongoing growth strategy."

Founded in 1969, MFC is a leading fabricator of industrial and hydraulic hose, fittings, and formed tube products. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, with additional production and warehouse facilities located in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Galesburg, Illinois, and Appleton, Wisconsin. MFC has experienced substantial growth in recent years, doubling its size over the last five years and prompting plans for further expansion.