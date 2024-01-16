Shorehill Capital Names New CFO, Managing Director

CHICAGO — Shorehill Capital LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced the promotions of two highly respected team members.
Sean McCarthy has been promoted to chief financial officer, and Robert Jackson has been promoted to managing director.
“Sean and Robert have been significant contributors to Shorehill’s success, and I am thrilled to announce their promotions,” said Dave Hawkins, managing partner at Shorehill. “As a key member of the Shorehill leadership team, Sean has made a contribution in every facet of our business, playing a vital role in areas of fundraising, compliance, and financial management and reporting. Similarly, Robert has added significant value to the Shorehill team while a member of both our investment team and our business development team. Robert’s growth into an investment team leader over his eight-year Shorehill career is a great example of how our professional development efforts are critical to the team’s long term success. Sean and Robert will play important roles in the future success of Shorehill, and I look forward to participating in their continued development.”
- Sean McCarthy has been promoted from vice president of finance to chief financial officer. McCarthy joined Shorehill in 2021 after nearly 10 years of asset management industry experience at Gates Capital Management Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. His current role encompasses financial reporting, regulatory compliance and administrative operations. McCarthy earned a BS in Accountancy and a BS in Business Administration from Villanova University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. McCarthy is also a licensed CPA in the state of Illinois.
- Robert Jackson has been promoted from principal to managing director, and he will be responsible for leading investments. Jackson joined Shorehill in 2015 after leadership roles at both Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP and RSM. He is chairman of the board of directors of both Tribus Aerospace Corporation and Ascent Lifting Inc. Jackson earned his BS in Accounting and Finance from Marquette University.