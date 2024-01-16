Shorehill Capital Names New CFO, Managing Director

CHICAGO — Shorehill Capital LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced the promotions of two highly respected team members.

Sean McCarthy has been promoted to chief financial officer, and Robert Jackson has been promoted to managing director.

“Sean and Robert have been significant contributors to Shorehill’s success, and I am thrilled to announce their promotions,” said Dave Hawkins, managing partner at Shorehill. “As a key member of the Shorehill leadership team, Sean has made a contribution in every facet of our business, playing a vital role in areas of fundraising, compliance, and financial management and reporting. Similarly, Robert has added significant value to the Shorehill team while a member of both our investment team and our business development team. Robert’s growth into an investment team leader over his eight-year Shorehill career is a great example of how our professional development efforts are critical to the team’s long term success. Sean and Robert will play important roles in the future success of Shorehill, and I look forward to participating in their continued development.”