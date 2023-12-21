GME Supply Names New President, COO

Ryan Keogh joins the company from tool and supply distributor Pearlman Group.

GME Supply Company
Dec 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 20 23 Pm 63978d1640f7d

COLUMBIA, Mo. — GME Supply Company CEO Caleb Messer announced that the company has named Ryan Keogh as president and chief operating officer.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Ryan to the team," said Messer. "As our business continues to grow, so does its complexity. Ryan brings tremendous commercial and operational leadership experience to GME. He was the clear choice to join our team after an exhaustive national search based on his track record of leading high-growth companies through the changes they faced while simultaneously improving workforce engagement and culture. Ryan will help us remain true to ourselves as we continue to evolve."

Before joining GME, Keogh held several commercial and operational leadership positions, most recently as the chief commercial officer, at the Pearlman Group, a multi-channel developer and distributor of supplies, tools and equipment for specialty contractors. Before the Pearlman Group, Keogh led commercial and operational functions at businesses in the produce and food distribution industries. Keogh is a United States Army veteran with multiple combat deployments leading both conventional and Special Operations forces. He holds a Systems Engineering degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Emory University.

"I could not be more excited about joining the great team at GME Supply," said Keogh. "They have distinguished themselves as world-class service partners for their customers and suppliers, and the dedicated team of employees throughout the U.S. and Canada is truly their value proposition. As a digitally enabled distributor that leads with innovation and service, the GME Supply platform has unlimited potential. I'm honored to be a part of the next stage of GME's growth."

