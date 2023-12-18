Weiler Abrasives Names New CFO

Mary Beth Martino previously held executive roles at numerous manufacturing and construction companies.

Weiler Abrasives
Dec 18, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

CRESCO, Pa. — Weiler Abrasives, a leading provider of abrasives, power brushes and maintenance products for surface conditioning, announced that Mary Beth Martino has been appointed as the new chief financial officer and a member of Weiler Abrasives’ executive committee.  

In this role, Martino will be responsible for the global financial activities of the company and its subsidiaries. In addition, she will work closely with Weiler Abrasives CEO A.J. Roshan and the executive committee to develop, implement and optimize the company’s global strategy aimed at delivering sustainable growth and transformation. In addition to leading the global finance team, Martino will support various leaders and functions across the organization to ensure operational and strategic alignment.  

“Mary Beth joins Weiler Abrasives with strong cross-functional, international and abrasives industry experience in finance and operations,” Roshan said. “We’re excited to welcome her and the wealth of expertise she brings.” 

Prior to joining Weiler Abrasives, Martino spent 25 years with international abrasive manufacturer Winterthur Wendt USA, serving as both CFO and CEO during her tenure. More recently, she was CFO for Henkels and McCoy, a large infrastructure contractor, and she has held CFO and CEO roles in several private-equity-backed manufacturing and construction businesses. Martino has an MBA from Saint Joseph’s University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from La Salle University.

Screen Shot 2023 12 14 At 12 08 49 Pm
Grainger Adds Former Fortune Brands Home and Security CEO to Board
December 14, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175228933
SureWerx Names Sales Executive
December 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 30 41 Pm
Spruce Industries Names New CFO
December 12, 2023
