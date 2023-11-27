Motion Names Esposito to Lead Automation Intelligence Division

He joined the company through its acquisition of Kaman.

Motion
Nov 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 27 At 2 05 03 Pm
Motion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and provider of industrial technology solutions, named Mike Esposito to group vice president, Motion Automation Intelligence, effective immediately.

Most recently, Esposito served as director of Motion Automation Intelligence’s Engineering Assembly Solutions (EAS), joining Motion as part of the Kaman Distribution Group — including Kaman Automation — acquisition. With over 25 years in industrial automation and manufacturing, he has developed a systems approach along with deep, cross-functional experience as an automation consumer, producer and supplier. Esposito’s experience has enabled the development of solution-driven teams focused on positioning customers and internal stakeholders to be successful.

Prior to joining Motion/KDG, he held senior management roles at iAutomation, CDF Corporation and SencorpWhite.

Motion Automation Intelligence solution technologies include robotics, motion control, machine vision, digital Networking/IIoT, industrial framing, pneumatics and custom mechatronic systems. In his new role, Esposito will lead the Motion Automation Intelligence team, and his responsibilities will include the development and implementation of multi-year strategic business and marketing plans. He will report to Joe Limbaugh, Motion’s executive vice president and chief operations officer.

"We are thrilled to have Mike at the helm of our automation group. With his diverse yet relevant background and technical expertise, he possesses a unique insight into the industry’s needs and operations," Limbaugh said. "In addition, Mike’s leadership skills and deep passion for automation will certainly spur Motion Automation Intelligence to new heights.”

Esposito is a graduate of Bridgewater State College (Master of Science in Technology Management – Summa Cum Laude) and New England Institute of Technology (Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering Technology – Summa Cum Laude).

