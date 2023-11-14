NIBCO Names New CEO

The flow control supplier also appointed a new president and COO.

NIBCO Inc.
Nov 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 49 14 Pm 645d2acbb2f85
NIBCO Inc.

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO INC., a leading provider of flow control solutions, announced that its board of directors has approved several executive leadership appointments.

These new appointments are effective immediately and reflect the company’s commitment to its long-term growth strategy.

The new executive appointments are:

  • Steve Malm has been appointed as the new chairman and chief executive officer. Malm has been with NIBCO since 1996 and has served as president and chief operating officer from 2006 to 2018 and president and chief executive officer since 2018. He has successfully led the company’s growth, innovation, and profitability across various markets and industries. He will now oversee the overall vision, mission, strategy and performance of the company.
  • Ashley Martin has been promoted to the position of president and chief operating officer. Ms. Martin joined NIBCO in 2012 and has most recently served as executive vice president since 2021. She represents the fifth generation of family leadership since the company’s inception in 1904. She has successfully overseen the company’s operating performance and profitability. She will now be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the business.
  • NIBCO further announces that Rex Martin will continue to assist the company with the title of chairman emeritus. Martin has been with the company for over 48 years and has most recently served as chairman since 1995. As a fourth-generation leader, he has been a visionary who has strengthened the company’s commitment to its culture, values and mission for the future. He will continue to serve as an advisor and mentor to the executive leadership team.

“We are happy to announce that Ashley Martin has been appointed as the new president and COO of NIBCO,” said Malm. “Ashley is a fifth-generation member of our family business and has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and passion for our company’s mission, core values and growth. She will continue to lead our company with excellence and integrity, as well as uphold our legacy of family ownership and stewardship. We are confident that Ashley will take our company to new heights of success and create value for our customers, associates, shareholders and communities.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
6 Digital Technologies Transforming Distribution
Sponsored
6 Digital Technologies Transforming Distribution
November 2, 2023
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn., May 2013.
3M Announces Leadership Changes
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm 63b7493761a33 64f77591a93a3
Martin Supply Names Chief Financial Officer
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c 63938cbfb84e9
The Lawless Group Hires Chief Operating Officer
November 8, 2023
Related Stories
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn., May 2013.
Staffing Changes
3M Announces Leadership Changes
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm 63b7493761a33 64f77591a93a3
Staffing Changes
Martin Supply Names Chief Financial Officer
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c 63938cbfb84e9
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Hires Chief Operating Officer
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Sponsored
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
More in Staffing Changes
How Marzetti Navigates Good and Bad “Weather” With IBP
Sponsored
How Marzetti Navigates Good and Bad “Weather” With IBP
Integrated Business Planning (IBP) has been a game-changer for Marzetti and Lancaster Colony Corporation. Download the Case Study>>
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm 63b7493761a33 64f77591a93a3
Staffing Changes
Martin Supply Names Chief Financial Officer
Steve McClanahan joins the company from wholesale distributor ANConnect.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c 63938cbfb84e9
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Hires Chief Operating Officer
Sonya Bynum previously led sales at PSS Industrial Group and JPW Industries.
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11
Staffing Changes
Sellars Founder Announces Retirement
John Sellars established the company nearly four decades ago.
November 2, 2023
Jayne Millard and Luis Valls.
Staffing Changes
Turtle Names Millard, Valls Co-CEOs
Former CEO Kathleen Shanahan will assume a senior advisory role.
November 1, 2023
I Stock 1295028476
Staffing Changes
The Home Depot Appoints New Executives for 'Pro' Market
The professionals segment represents the retailer's "biggest growth opportunity."
October 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chairman
Bill Lambert, the former CEO of MSA Safety, has been on the board since 2016.
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1313856310
Staffing Changes
Parker Hannifin CEO Named Board Chair
Jennifer Parmentier previously succeeded the retiring Tom Williams as chief executive.
October 25, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial 65201e6380b4a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Adds National Accounts Director
Dan Vermillion was named to the newly created position.
October 19, 2023
Jay Drummond.
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Adds Industrial and MEP President
Jay Drummond previously held leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker and Turtle & Hughes.
October 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Names New CEO
Eric Royse most recently served as CEO of Continental Battery Systems.
October 16, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Lynn Rich most recently led sales strategy and planning at Vertiv.
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Christopher Speight will oversee the fund's accounting functions.
October 10, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
The new hires are joining the company from Grainger and John Deere.
October 10, 2023
Blackhawk
Operations
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
This newly created role will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies.
October 2, 2023