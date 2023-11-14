NIBCO Names New CEO

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO INC., a leading provider of flow control solutions, announced that its board of directors has approved several executive leadership appointments.

These new appointments are effective immediately and reflect the company’s commitment to its long-term growth strategy.

The new executive appointments are:

Steve Malm has been appointed as the new chairman and chief executive officer. Malm has been with NIBCO since 1996 and has served as president and chief operating officer from 2006 to 2018 and president and chief executive officer since 2018. He has successfully led the company’s growth, innovation, and profitability across various markets and industries. He will now oversee the overall vision, mission, strategy and performance of the company.

Ashley Martin has been promoted to the position of president and chief operating officer. Ms. Martin joined NIBCO in 2012 and has most recently served as executive vice president since 2021. She represents the fifth generation of family leadership since the company’s inception in 1904. She has successfully overseen the company’s operating performance and profitability. She will now be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the business.

NIBCO further announces that Rex Martin will continue to assist the company with the title of chairman emeritus. Martin has been with the company for over 48 years and has most recently served as chairman since 1995. As a fourth-generation leader, he has been a visionary who has strengthened the company’s commitment to its culture, values and mission for the future. He will continue to serve as an advisor and mentor to the executive leadership team.

“We are happy to announce that Ashley Martin has been appointed as the new president and COO of NIBCO,” said Malm. “Ashley is a fifth-generation member of our family business and has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and passion for our company’s mission, core values and growth. She will continue to lead our company with excellence and integrity, as well as uphold our legacy of family ownership and stewardship. We are confident that Ashley will take our company to new heights of success and create value for our customers, associates, shareholders and communities.”