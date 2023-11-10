3M Announces Leadership Changes

The presidents of 3M's health care and transportation and electronics groups are leaving their positions.

3M
Nov 10, 2023
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn., May 2013.
iStock

ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M on Thursday announced two leadership changes.

In conjunction with the planned spinoff of the health care business, the company announced announcing the departure of Jeff Lavers, group president, health care business group, effective Dec. 1.

The business will continue to be led by the CEO of health care, Bryan Hanson, as the company works toward a successful spinoff.

Additionally, Ashish Khandpur, group president of the transportation and electronics business group, has announced his intention to leave 3M to join another company as president and chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1.

"I want to thank Jeff and Ashish for their leadership throughout their careers at 3M, and I wish them all the best in their next chapters," said 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman. "Supported by our strong leadership team, 3M remains well positioned to deliver on our strategic priorities for our employees, customers, and all those who depend on 3M innovation."

3M has initiated a comprehensive internal and external search with an outside agency for Khandpur's successor. In the interim, division presidents within transportation and electronics will report directly to Roman.

