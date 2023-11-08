The Lawless Group Hires Chief Operating Officer

Sonya Bynum previously led sales at PSS Industrial Group and JPW Industries.

Lawless Group
Nov 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c 63938cbfb84e9

DALLAS — The Lawless Group announced the hire of long-term industry driver Sonya Bynum as COO.

Bynum has more than 29 years’ experience in the industrial and safety distribution driving sales results and streamlining operation efficiencies. Her focus will be on streamlined uniformity for all warehouse operations to maximize the Lawless Solutions value proposition for the future. 

As the Lawless Group's chief operating officer, Bynum is responsible for the operational strategy, sales performance, process and change management and vendor relations across the entire agency's nationwide footprint.  

“Having worked with the Lawless team throughout the years, this feels like a homecoming,” said Bynum. “I look forward to working with teams across the agency to provide greater speed of execution, along with evolving capabilities and services, ensuring Lawless remains the best partner for our customers and manufacturers.” 

Prior to Lawless, Bynum held numerous positions within the construction and industrial markets. Her recent roles include JPW Industries, as the Gulf Coast Regional Sales Manager. She was Vice President of Sales & Operations for PSS Industrial Group - IAT Division, where her responsibilities included sales, operations, and logistics for over 10 years.  

“Sonya brings a wealth of experience to the role, her passion for technology efficiencies will elevate our business for improved customer experience.” said founder Richard Lawless. “I am confident that Lawless is well-positioned for success with this addition to our leadership team.” 

Bynum resides in Houston and enjoys University of Oklahoma football. She enjoys spending time with her family, reading, playing golf and taking her mini-Australian Shepard, Harley Quinn, on walks. Bynum has a Master of Law from University of Oklahoma, a Bachelor of Business Management and a double Associate’s major in IT infrastructure and web design and programing.

Latest in Staffing Changes
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11
Sellars Founder Announces Retirement
November 2, 2023
Jayne Millard and Luis Valls.
Turtle Names Millard, Valls Co-CEOs
November 1, 2023
I Stock 1295028476
The Home Depot Appoints New Executives for 'Pro' Market
October 27, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11
Staffing Changes
Sellars Founder Announces Retirement
Jayne Millard and Luis Valls.
Staffing Changes
Turtle Names Millard, Valls Co-CEOs
I Stock 1295028476
Staffing Changes
The Home Depot Appoints New Executives for 'Pro' Market
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
Sponsored
Protecting Your Smart Factory Against Cyber Threats
More in Staffing Changes
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
There are several factors to consider when choosing between cloud and on-premises deployment. Most companies begin by looking at the cost of ownership.
November 2, 2023
Jayne Millard and Luis Valls.
Staffing Changes
Turtle Names Millard, Valls Co-CEOs
Former CEO Kathleen Shanahan will assume a senior advisory role.
November 1, 2023
I Stock 1295028476
Staffing Changes
The Home Depot Appoints New Executives for 'Pro' Market
The professionals segment represents the retailer's "biggest growth opportunity."
October 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741 645152224b9f0
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chairman
Bill Lambert, the former CEO of MSA Safety, has been on the board since 2016.
October 27, 2023
I Stock 1313856310
Staffing Changes
Parker Hannifin CEO Named Board Chair
Jennifer Parmentier previously succeeded the retiring Tom Williams as chief executive.
October 25, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial 65201e6380b4a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Adds National Accounts Director
Dan Vermillion was named to the newly created position.
October 19, 2023
Jay Drummond.
Staffing Changes
The Lawless Group Adds Industrial and MEP President
Jay Drummond previously held leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker and Turtle & Hughes.
October 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 06 02 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Names New CEO
Eric Royse most recently served as CEO of Continental Battery Systems.
October 16, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175304141
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names Global HR VP
Lynn Rich most recently led sales strategy and planning at Vertiv.
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 10 At 2 34 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Adds New Partner
Christopher Speight will oversee the fund's accounting functions.
October 10, 2023
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints U.S. Territory Managers
The new hires are joining the company from Grainger and John Deere.
October 10, 2023
Blackhawk
Operations
BlackHawk Appoints Mfg Expert to Drive Growth
This newly created role will lead efforts to integrate and optimize the manufacturing operations of the company’s recently acquired companies.
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 53 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap CEO Announces Retirement; Company President Promoted
John Stegeman will step down as chief executive early next year.
September 26, 2023
Delivery Truck Image 1024x838
Staffing Changes
HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as CEO
Brown joined parent company The Home Depot in 1998.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 21 At 2 53 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Pfannenberg Names New Director of Channel and Representatives
Barbara Ross will focus on strategically aligning with the company's independent representative partners.
September 21, 2023