IKO Appoints National Distribution Sales Manager

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — IKO announced that Jeff Williams has joined the company as national distribution sales manager.

Contributing to IKO's efforts to build and enhance relationships with our valued customers, Williams will be based in Parsippany and will work closely with the company's distributors and sales teams.

"Jeff is an outstanding addition to IKO," said Vice President of Marketing and Sales Karl Wickenheisser. "His vast bearing experience and knowledge of the motion industry make him the ideal person to help drive opportunities for our customers and distributors.”

Prior to joining IKO, Williams spent nine years with SKF Bearings and 14 years with General Bearing Corporation, where he led the marketing and sales effort for the distribution and OEM channels. This wealth of bearing industry sales leadership experience has given Williams a broad understanding of customer challenges and the know-how to devise innovative solutions that provide successful outcomes.

Williams received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts. IKO looks forward to his success in managing the company's distribution network and building productive relationships with its valued partners.