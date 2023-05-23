Genuine Parts Company Announces Executive Officer Changes

ATLANTA — Genuine Parts Company announced Tuesday that Kevin Herron, president, U.S. Automotive Group, will retire at the end of 2023 after a distinguished 34-year career with the company.

The company also announced Randy Breaux's promotion from president of Motion to the newly created role of group president, GPC North America, effective July 1.

Herron will serve in an advisory role until his retirement to assist in an orderly and seamless transition.

"Kevin has been an invaluable asset to GPC throughout his 34 years of dedicated service to the company, including the last five years as president of USAG," said Chairman and CEO Paul Donahue. "He embodies GPC's values. He is a caring leader who always puts customers and people first, and his work ethic and automotive industry knowledge are unmatched. We extend our deepest gratitude for his commitment and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Breaux joined Motion in 2011 as senior vice president of marketing, distribution, purchasing and strategic planning. He was promoted to executive vice president in January 2018 and then president in January 2019. Over the past five years, Breaux has led the impressive transformation of Motion, including the strategic acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group. He established a strategic vision, developed a high-performing team and culture, and delivered consistent and exceptional performance each year.

In the new role, Breaux will oversee both the automotive and industrial businesses across North America, while assuming day-to-day responsibility as president of USAG. He will continue to report to Will Stengel, president and COO.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Randy to the new role of group president, GPC North America," Donahue said. "He has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead high-performing teams and deliver outstanding results. Randy's leadership and relevant expertise make him the ideal candidate for this role. This transition also represents the depth of our leadership team and our talent initiatives as we continue to foster the power of 'One GPC.'"