PIP Promotes Finance Executive to CFO

LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc. announced the promotion of Sean Weil to the position of global chief financial officer.

Weil has been with the company for nine years and previously served as global vice president of finance. As CFO, Weil will be responsible for overseeing the PIP global finance organization and managing all financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting, accounting, tax, treasury and financial reporting, while partnering with the regional business units to optimize results. He will work closely with the executive team to develop and implement financial strategies that support the company's growth and profitability goals.

“Sean has been a key member of our finance team for many years and has been involved in the integration of over a dozen acquisitions during that time” said Curt Holtz, president and CEO of PIP. "His breadth of financial skills coupled with his deep operational knowledge of our business make him uniquely suited for this position as we continue to expand and grow our head-to-toe safety solutions around the world.”

Weil earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUNY Albany and holds a CPA license. Prior to joining PIP, he most recently worked as vice president of finance at Ketchum PR, where he strengthened his experience in financial analysis, implemented strategic policies and procedures and supported several recognizable global brands.

"I am honored to be promoted to the position of CFO and excited to take on this new challenge," said Weil. "I look forward to working with the executive team and the entire finance team to help drive the company's continued growth and success."