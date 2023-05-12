Motion Names New COO, CTO

Both have spent decades with the company.

Motion
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 8 47 50 Am
Motion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Motion Industries Inc. on Friday announced the promotions of Joe Limbaugh to executive vice president-chief operations officer and James Howe to executive vice president-chief commercial officer/chief technology officer, effective June 1.

Both will continue to report to Motion President Randy Breaux.

This year, Limbaugh will celebrate 40 years with Motion. In 2021, he was promoted to executive vice president, leading strategic initiatives to improve customer service levels and increase Motion’s productivity. In addition to his current responsibilities leading marketing, supply chain, DC/FC operations, real estate and enterprise excellence, he will assume responsibility for operations in all of the Mi solutions businesses. This includes Mi Conveyance Solutions, Mi Fluid Power Solutions, Motion Ai and Mi Repair & Services.

Howe recently celebrated 30 years with Motion and was promoted to executive vice president in 2021 with responsibility for e-commerce, strategic pricing, sales excellence and corporate accounts. He will continue to lead in these areas with the added responsibility of human resources.

“These are two richly deserved executive promotions,” said Breaux. “Over the years, both Joe and James have proven to be exceptional leaders for Motion in their respective areas of the business. In addition, they play vital roles in defining the strategic direction of the company and continue to take on additional responsibilities to improve our value proposition. Joe and James have built great supporting teams and have done an outstanding job producing fantastic results for Motion and Genuine Parts Company. These changes will certainly enhance the value Motion delivers to our customers, employees and stakeholders.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm 64594b8175c11
Border States Names Chicago Branch Manager
May 10, 2023
Starretta 5df266e9ad8cd
Starrett Appoints Saws, Hand Tools Product Manager
May 9, 2023
D2ntf0jv hi2
World Electric Supply Names Finance, Supply Chain Executives
May 8, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm 64594b8175c11
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Chicago Branch Manager
Starretta 5df266e9ad8cd
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints Saws, Hand Tools Product Manager
D2ntf0jv hi2
Staffing Changes
World Electric Supply Names Finance, Supply Chain Executives
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 8, 2023
Starretta 5df266e9ad8cd
Staffing Changes
Starrett Appoints Saws, Hand Tools Product Manager
Charles Starrett will be responsible for the company's line of band saw blades and power tool accessories.
May 9, 2023
D2ntf0jv hi2
Staffing Changes
World Electric Supply Names Finance, Supply Chain Executives
Sonepar veteran Ben Austin will lead the Florida subsidiary's supply chain operations.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 18 At 2 28 16 Pm 643eef5fbee41
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Names North America HR Executive
Reina Ohol has been promoted from VP of HR at Sonepar Canada.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 24 At 1 52 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion Names New Senior Vice President, CFO
Patrick Cummings joined the company in 2012.
April 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 18 At 2 39 23 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply Names New Wilcon Corporation President
Andrew Goetz will lead the Ohio contractor and Winsupply subsidiary.
April 18, 2023
Optimas 5e27264c36364
Staffing Changes
Optimas Solutions Appoints Phil Battaglia as CFO
Battaglia most recently held finance leadership positions at Caterpillar Inc.
April 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 2 39 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
AFFLINK President and CEO to Retire
Dennis Riffer said he would remain with the company "for a while" to assist with the transition.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 13 45 Pm 641df703b83fe
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Tyler Klose Pricing Strategy Manager
He previously held positions in the company's inventory, sourcing and pricing operations.
April 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 8 51 20 Am
Staffing Changes
FleetPride Names Kevin Weadick as Chief Executive Officer
Weadick most recently served as president of Zoro.com.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 06 At 1 50 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Imperial Dade Names 1st Chief Digital Officer
Devashish Saxena previously led digital efforts at paints and coatings giant PPG.
April 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 2 22 23 Pm 641b557eec0fb
Staffing Changes
Verusen Names New CEO
Scott Matthews is the former CEO of MRP and CrowdTwist.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am 63d29bc1ea1be
Staffing Changes
Applied Industrial Technologies Names General Counsel & Secretary
Jon Ploetz previously served as vice president at Harsco Corporation.
March 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 23 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints Holderman as Key Industry Director
He will be responsible for the steel, tire, aggregates and pulp & paper industries.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 18 12 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Promotes Michael Tierney to VP of Strategic Accounts
Tierney joined Graybar in 2011 and has more than 34 years of industry experience.
March 28, 2023