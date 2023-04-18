Optimas Solutions Appoints Phil Battaglia as CFO

Battaglia most recently held finance leadership positions at Caterpillar Inc.

Optimas Solutions
Apr 18, 2023
Optimas 5e27264c36364

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and service provider, announced the appointment of Phil Battaglia as chief financial officer.

Battaglia possesses over 25 years of financial management and reporting expertise, most recently leadership experience at Caterpillar Inc.

“We are delighted to have Phil on board in such an important role for us,” said Daniel Harms and Mike Tuffy, Optimas’ dual CEOs. “As we continue to elevate our business, we needed someone in our CFO position with the financial acumen and customer-oriented thinking that Phil brings to us. We believe Phil will be essential to strengthening Optimas’ solid financial foundation and partner with us to ultimately enhance how we serve our customers.” 

“Optimas is well positioned for a successful future driven by our customers’ needs,” Battaglia said. “I think I can bring that customer perspective to Optimas given my experience at Caterpillar. While I was there, I worked with suppliers such as Optimas and understand what OEMs want and need. I’m excited about the long-term impact of the Optimas team, its products and processes, not only for us, but more importantly for our customers.”

Battaglia comes to Optimas from Caterpillar, where he held various positions, including Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, CFO of Caterpillar's Product Support & Logistics Division, and Assistant Corporate Treasurer. Prior to Caterpillar, he was an investment banker at Citi, where he advised customers in the industrials and mining sectors on M&A and financing transactions. Battaglia holds a BA degree in economics from Northwestern University and is certified by The Institute of Management Accountants.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
Optimas 5e27264c36364
Optimas Solutions Appoints Phil Battaglia as CFO
April 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 2 39 43 Pm
AFFLINK President and CEO to Retire
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 13 45 Pm 641df703b83fe
Border States Names Tyler Klose Pricing Strategy Manager
April 12, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 18 At 2 39 23 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply Names New Wilcon Corporation President
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 2 39 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
AFFLINK President and CEO to Retire
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 13 45 Pm 641df703b83fe
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Tyler Klose Pricing Strategy Manager
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 2 39 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
AFFLINK President and CEO to Retire
Dennis Riffer said he would remain with the company "for a while" to assist with the transition.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 13 45 Pm 641df703b83fe
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Tyler Klose Pricing Strategy Manager
He previously held positions in the company's inventory, sourcing and pricing operations.
April 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 8 51 20 Am
Staffing Changes
FleetPride Names Kevin Weadick as Chief Executive Officer
Weadick most recently served as president of Zoro.com.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 06 At 1 50 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Imperial Dade Names 1st Chief Digital Officer
Devashish Saxena previously led digital efforts at paints and coatings giant PPG.
April 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 2 22 23 Pm 641b557eec0fb
Staffing Changes
Verusen Names New CEO
Scott Matthews is the former CEO of MRP and CrowdTwist.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am 63d29bc1ea1be
Staffing Changes
Applied Industrial Technologies Names General Counsel & Secretary
Jon Ploetz previously served as vice president at Harsco Corporation.
March 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 23 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints Holderman as Key Industry Director
He will be responsible for the steel, tire, aggregates and pulp & paper industries.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 18 12 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Promotes Michael Tierney to VP of Strategic Accounts
Tierney joined Graybar in 2011 and has more than 34 years of industry experience.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 10 38 Pm
Staffing Changes
Matco-Norca Names Southern Regional Sales Manager
Clint Murphree previously led regional sales for masonry supply company Hohmann & Barnard.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 13 45 Pm
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Sales Enablement VP
Megan Friedrich joins the distributor after 15 years at Deluxe Corp.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 11 13 Pm
Staffing Changes
Starrett Names Industrial Sales, Marketing Director
Michael Connor has managed the company's strategic accounts portfolio since early 2020.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 3 03 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlueLinx Chief Executive Steps Down
The building products distributor named Shyam Reddy as its new president and CEO.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1303252631
Staffing Changes
Honeywell Names Next CEO
Vimal Kapur will succeed Darius Adamczyk later this year.
March 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 17 At 4 06 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
Indicor Appoints Former Honeywell Exec as CEO
The company also announced the location of its new headquarters.
March 17, 2023