Optimas Solutions Appoints Phil Battaglia as CFO

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and service provider, announced the appointment of Phil Battaglia as chief financial officer.

Battaglia possesses over 25 years of financial management and reporting expertise, most recently leadership experience at Caterpillar Inc.

“We are delighted to have Phil on board in such an important role for us,” said Daniel Harms and Mike Tuffy, Optimas’ dual CEOs. “As we continue to elevate our business, we needed someone in our CFO position with the financial acumen and customer-oriented thinking that Phil brings to us. We believe Phil will be essential to strengthening Optimas’ solid financial foundation and partner with us to ultimately enhance how we serve our customers.”

“Optimas is well positioned for a successful future driven by our customers’ needs,” Battaglia said. “I think I can bring that customer perspective to Optimas given my experience at Caterpillar. While I was there, I worked with suppliers such as Optimas and understand what OEMs want and need. I’m excited about the long-term impact of the Optimas team, its products and processes, not only for us, but more importantly for our customers.”

Battaglia comes to Optimas from Caterpillar, where he held various positions, including Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, CFO of Caterpillar's Product Support & Logistics Division, and Assistant Corporate Treasurer. Prior to Caterpillar, he was an investment banker at Citi, where he advised customers in the industrials and mining sectors on M&A and financing transactions. Battaglia holds a BA degree in economics from Northwestern University and is certified by The Institute of Management Accountants.