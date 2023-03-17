Indicor Appoints Former Honeywell Exec as CEO

The company also announced the location of its new headquarters.

Indicor
Mar 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 17 At 4 06 16 Pm

SARASOTA, Fla. — Indicor LLC on Thursday announced that Doug Wright will join its board of directors and become the company's CEO, effective April 1.

As CEO, Wright will lead the company's continued growth with a focus on expanding products and solutions, enhancing customer experience and increasing channel access.

"I am thrilled to join Indicor and lead the company forward," said Wright. "I have tremendous regard for the scale and strength of Indicor's portfolio, that has for decades served industrial customers across a wide spectrum of end markets. I believe Indicor has significant potential and look forward to working with its mission-driven team to build on the company's momentum and drive new successes in this next chapter."

"On behalf of the board, we are pleased to welcome Doug to Indicor," said John Stroup, interim CEO and chairman of Indicor. "He is a dynamic and experienced leader with deep knowledge of the industrial sector, and an established track record of building businesses in diverse end markets. His experience in building teams, delivering profitable growth, driving innovation and capital deployment uniquely qualify him for the growth agenda at Indicor. I look forward to Indicor's continued success under Doug's leadership."

Wright most recently served as president & CEO, building technologies of Honeywell International. Prior to joining Honeywell, Wright served as president and CEO of Source Photonics, and held numerous leadership roles with Source Photonics, United Technologies Corp. — now Raytheon Technologies — and Ingersoll Rand.

Indicor's board of directors has also approved the establishment of its global headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Activities are currently under way for site selection for the relocation from Sarasota. Indicor anticipates completing the move and set up of its new headquarters location by the end of Q2 2023.

