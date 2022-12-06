Jon-Don Announces New CEO

The company also added a new chief sales officer to its executive team.

Jon-Don
Dec 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 8 59 11 Am
Jon-Don/PRNewswire

CHICAGO — Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables and know-how to specialty contractors, has welcomed Jay Davisson as the new chief executive officer and Steve Porter as chief sales officer.

The updates to the leadership team reflect the company's continued growth trajectory and as it expands to serve contractors across a variety of industries.

Davisson brings significant senior-level executive and private equity experience. Most recently, he was CEO at AMES Taping Tools and previously held several progressive leadership roles at Sherwin-Williams.

"I am very excited to join the team and continue to build upon Jon-Don's solid foundation of providing world-class service to thousands of specialty contractors nationwide," said Davisson.

Porter brings nearly 30 years of sales experience. He most recently served as chief operating officer of Ruprecht/Kilcoy Global Foods, and prior to that spent nearly 25 years at Grainger leading the largest sales team in the U.S. in his final role.

"I look forward to working with Jay and Steve," said Jon-Don CFO Matt Tharp. "I am confident their leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our customers, vendors and employees."

