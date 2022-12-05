Schaedler Yesco Executive Announces Retirement

Matt Brnik will depart the Pennsylvania distributor after more than two decades.

Schaedler Yesco
Dec 5, 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After 22 years with the company, Matt Brnik will retire from Schaedler Yesco Distribution at the end of 2022. 

After serving 8.5 years with General Electric and 14 years with Rockwell Automation, Brnik joined Schaedler Yesco in October of 2000, just a few months after Schaedler Bros. merged with York Electrical Supply Company. In addition to overseeing the sales team, he was instrumental in the successful integration of the companies, which became Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc. 

In 2004 Brnik was promoted to President, guiding the company toward explosive growth, adding sixteen branches in just over ten years through acquisition and a joint partnership initiative with APR Supply and Industrial Piping Systems. 

Having grown up in Western Pennsylvania, Matt’s affinity for the region and eye for opportunity led the company to expand into the area by purchasing Service Electric Company in 2010. His understanding of the marketplace has allowed Schaedler Yesco to build a presence and incrementally grow sales in that market.   

“Matt has really shown us the opportunity available in the Western Pennsylvania market. We are very excited to continue what Matt helped us start,” said company president, Farrah Mittel, referring to the company’s May 2022 announcement about building a new regional distribution center in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania. 

Knowing his heart is in sales, in 2019, Matt changed focus and took on the role of executive VP. His expertise, combined with the experience of the rest of the executive team, has allowed Schaedler Yesco to identify opportunities for growth while other companies have lost momentum. 

“Being part of the electrical industry for over 44 years has been an incredible experience,” said Brnik. “I’ve built some great relationships over the years and watched a lot of transformation.” 

In addition to participating in the Hubbell Distributor Advisory Board, the Product Committee at AD, and the board of the National Association of Independent Lighting Distributors (NAILD), Brnik has been on the board of the Electric League of Western Pennsylvania since 2014. 

“The industry is evolving, and I’m very proud of my work with the Schaedler Yesco team,” he said. “We’ve positioned the company for big things, and I’m leaving with the next chapter in the capable hands of Ryan Jones and the rest of the executive team.” 

Matt has been a key player in the success of Schaedler Yesco, and he will be missed by coworkers, peers, and customers alike. He is succeeded by Ryan Jones, executive vice president.

