ERIKS North America Names David Brown CFO

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America, a leading distributor of fluid and material conveyance solutions for industrial customers, announced Thursday that it has appointed David Brown as its chief financial officer.

With more than 15 years of senior leadership experience and over 25 years in financial roles in accounting and finance, Brown has expertise aligning finance organizations and departments with overall organizational strategy and operating goals across multiple companies and industries.

Brown was most recently chief financial officer at A. Stucki Company, a manufacturer of highly engineered freight car components in Pittsburgh, where he focused on ERP and acquisition integration to drive value creation and enhanced profitability. Prior to that position, he was CFO for Implus LLC, a private equity-sponsored consumer packaged goods company. Brown also spent over 17 years at Airgas, an Air Liquide company, in corporate and subsidiary financial leadership roles.

As Brown joins ERIKS North America, he will be guiding our finance team through a transition out of ERIKS Global, who sold the North American division in March 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Dave to the ERIKS NA team, and I look forward to working closely with him as we build momentum on our growth journey," said Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America. "Having Dave as a thought partner will ensure that we are not only growing our business aggressively but that we also have the tools and insight necessary to maximize our profitability in the process."

“I am pleased to join a company that is focused on delivering best in class customer experience, is committed to a culture of inclusion and engagement, and is uniquely positioned to deliver enhanced shareholder value," Brown said.