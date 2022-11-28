ERIKS North America Announces Chief Human Resources Officer

Annette Camuso-Sarsfield previously served in the same role for railroad manufacturer A. Stucki.

ERIKS North America
Nov 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 28 At 10 01 38 Am
ERIKS

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America, a leading distributor of fluid and material conveyance solutions for industrial customers, announced Monday that it has appointed Annette Camuso-Sarsfield, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, as its chief human resources officer.

With more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, Camuso-Sarsfield is a strategic human resources executive and proactive business partner. She has proven effectiveness in providing vision and counsel, successfully steering organizations to always act in the best interest of its employees, customers and the environment.

Camuso-Sarsfield was most recently the chief human resources officer at A. Stucki Company, a railroad manufacturing company in Pittsburgh, where she focused on developing, integrating and executing human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction. Prior to her position at A. Stucki, Camuso-Sarsfield served as chief human resources officer for PlayPower, Inc., a private-equity sponsored global manufacturer and distributor of commercial grade recreational equipment.

As Camuso-Sarsfield joins ERIKS North America, she will be guiding its human resources team through a transition out of ERIKS Global, who sold the North American division March 2022. ERIKS North America will concentrate on becoming a world class, employee-centric employer.

"We could not be happier to welcome Annette to the ERIKS NA team," said ERIKS North America CEO Jeff Crane. "A strategic goal of our organization is to be an employer of choice. To do this, we will build a company that attracts the best talent and creates a challenging and diverse environment. ERIKS NA will become an organization that develops and retains its people, enabling our business's long-term, profitable growth. Annette is uniquely qualified to lead us in this journey, and we are honored to have her."

“A culture of employee engagement, development and life-work integration is what makes a company a great place to work for great employees," Camuso-Sarsfield said. "ERIKS North America is committed to this, and I am excited to be a part of a dynamic team focusing on safety, continuous improvement, and 'best-in-class' initiatives to better serve both our internal and external customers.”

