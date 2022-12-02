SRS Distribution Appoints June Yang to Board of Directors

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced the appointment of June Yang to serve on its board of directors, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome June to the SRS Board," said Dan Tinker, chief executive officer of SRS. "June's multifaceted and deep experience as a product and engineering leader will be invaluable to us as we continue to invest in technology and digital solutions to strengthen internal capabilities and innovate the customer experience."

Yang brings decades of technology, product and leadership experience honed at leading technology companies with a proven track record of building great products, teams and scaling multi-billion dollar businesses. June is currently vice president at Google, leading the cloud AI and industry solutions unit at Google Cloud with a broad portfolio of AI products and industry focused solutions for retail, financial services, healthcare and other sectors. Prior to joining Google Cloud, Yang served as vice president of product management and engineering leadership at VMware for nearly a decade, where she was responsible for VMware’s flagship product, vSphere, as well as for building a successful in-house startup from the ground up.

Yang serves on the board of Cradles to Crayons, a nonprofit supporting children in need. She holds a M.S. in Management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, a M.S. in Chemical Engineering from UC Berkeley and a B.S. in Chemical engineering from California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

“Digital transformation is critical to support business growth in just about any industry,” Yang said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve on the board of SRS Distribution as SRS is innovating with technology to better serve their customers.”



