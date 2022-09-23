Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO

Lucian Boldea joins Honeywell from Eastman Chemical.

Honeywell International Inc.
Sep 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 20 32 Pm
Honeywell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Honeywell announced Wednesday that Lucian Boldea has been named to the role of president and chief executive officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective Oct. 3. 

Boldea, 51, will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to president and chief operating officer of Honeywell in July. Boldea and Kapur will work together closely on the transition over the next several weeks. 

Boldea joins Honeywell from Eastman Chemical, where he was the executive vice president of Additives & Functional products and Chemical Intermediates. Since joining Eastman in 1997, Boldea held a variety of leadership roles within the company, including technology director for Performance Chemicals and Intermediates, director of corporate growth platforms, and vice president and general manager of Specialty Plastics.

"We are excited to have Lucian join Honeywell to lead the continued growth and innovation of our PMT business," said Kapur. "His extensive experience in the chemical industry and proven track record will be an asset to the organization as we continue to develop and launch new technologies and further expand our sustainability offerings."

Honeywell's PMT business develops process technologies, automation solutions, advanced materials and industrial software. The PMT business currently has 20,000 employees and operates in more than 100 countries globally.

Boldea holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of West Florida, a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Florida and an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

