Protective Industrial Products Names New President

Curt Holtz will oversee the company's five business units.

Protective Industrial Products Inc.
Sep 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 10 23 Pm

LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in the personal protective equipment markets for the industrial, construction and retail channels, on Friday announced the appointment of Curt Holtz as its new president.

Holtz will join PIP on Sept. 13 to oversee the company's five business units: North American Industrial, North American Retail, EMEA, APAC and Asian Exports.

Holtz has extensive experience in the workwear and apparel industry. He comes to PIP from VF Corporation, where he recently led VF Corporation's Global Workwear business as executive vice president and group president. Holtz managed significant M&A transactions with notable brands such as Nautica, Wrangler, Timberland and Dickie's. 

"This is an exciting time for PIP," said PIP co-founder and CEO Joe Milot. "Our phenomenal growth has made it necessary to bring new leadership strength to our team. Those in the industry know Curt Holtz has a proven track record, an impeccable reputation and the experience to lead global growth." 

Holtz will be based in the Latham, New York, office and will report directly to Milot.

