Epicor Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas — Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software, announced the hire of a new chief marketing officer, Jenny Victor.

In her role, Victor is responsible for overseeing the company’s global marketing strategy, including corporate marketing, field marketing and tele-prospecting.

“Jenny brings an invaluable mix of marketing leadership experience across various technologies that will help Epicor continue down a path of growth and innovation,” said Epicor President Lisa Pope. “We are confident that with Jenny’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen the effectiveness of our go-to-market strategy and further our mission of being the cloud vendor of choice for the make, move and sell economy.”

Victor brings more than two decades of product, corporate and marketing leadership experience across technology organizations. In her most recent role, she served as the senior vice president of marketing for Reciprocity, a cyber-risk early-stage company. Before Reciprocity, she was vice president, industry, GTM and enablement for OpenText, where she led industry marketing, customer marketing, technical marketing and strategic sales enablement, and was responsible for improving and optimizing go-to-market effectiveness for the organization. Before OpenText, Victor held various product marketing leadership roles across several technology companies, including IBM, WageWorks, Aria Systems and Pivotlink. Victor holds an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and a BA in Economics from the University of California at Davis.

“It is an exciting time to join Epicor, and I’m thrilled to be working with a collective team that’s dedicated to helping the world’s essential businesses that make up the backbone of our global supply chain continue to succeed. I look forward to helping fuel growth and bring value to our customers, partners, and other stakeholders,” said Victor.