AD Names U.S. Electrical President

Alyssa Shand-Perreault, AD
Aug 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 1 33 34 Pm

WAYNE, Pa. — AD is pleased to announce that Karen Baker will be joining the company as president of its electrical-U.S. division, effective Sept. 6.

Baker, Horizon Solutions’ former chief operating officer, was responsible for leading several strategic functions and held multiple positions with increasing responsibilities throughout her 25 years in the organization.

“Karen brings to AD a long track record of success in the Electrical industry and is a highly-regarded and respected leader,” said Marisol Fernandez, president of the AD electrical and industrial business unit. “Her deep industry experience, knowledge of market dynamics, and rich background in independent distribution will be a tremendous asset to our team. I am looking forward to partnering with her and our divisional Board to continue to drive operational success, growth, and innovation in the electrical-U.S. division.”

In this position, Karen will be responsible for the growth strategy and performance of AD’s electrical-U.S. division. She’ll work closely with AD’s owner members and supplier partners to develop and implement strategies that help members compete and win in the market. As an industry veteran in the electrical space and former AD member, she is well positioned to help AD expand this segment of the business and accelerate growth. 

“I am honored to be joining AD and to be leading the electrical-U.S. division,” Baker said. “AD started in the electrical space and this division is the foundation for what our organization is today. I’m excited to help AD write the next chapter in its future and look forward to working closely with our best-in-class independent distributors, supplier partners, and the incredible team of AD associates to further drive our mission to help our members succeed.”

