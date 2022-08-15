Allied Motion Appoints Corporate VP, Chief Technology Officer

AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, announced Monday that Ken May has been named corporate vice president and chief technology officer.

In this role, as Allied’s first CTO, he will be responsible for overseeing the global technology and engineering teams, including electronics, electromagnetic and mechanical capabilities, to ensure the delivery of more complete and advanced system technology to meet the emerging needs of target markets and customers.

“In the three years Ken has been with Allied, he has demonstrated his leadership capabilities and deep expertise in systems and project engineering to streamline the development process and accelerate our growth opportunities," said Allied Chairman, President and CEO Dick Warzala. "We are confident that he can take our comprehensive technology strategy to the next level to ensure that we continue to scale existing technologies while delivering world-class, next generation solutions for the future.”

May joined Allied Motion in 2019 as director of R&D and global electronics. Prior to Allied, he spent 22 years at Moog Inc. working on electromechanical actuation systems for aerospace and industrial applications, and 11 years working on automotive powertrain systems at Borg Warner and Zexel corporations. May has served in various capacities of systems engineering, project engineering, product line engineering management and functional management for actuation and electronics design. He holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a Graduate Certificate in Systems Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology.