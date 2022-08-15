Allied Motion Appoints Corporate VP, Chief Technology Officer

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
Aug 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 12 25 Pm
Allied Motion/BusinessWire

AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions, announced Monday that Ken May has been named corporate vice president and chief technology officer.

In this role, as Allied’s first CTO, he will be responsible for overseeing the global technology and engineering teams, including electronics, electromagnetic and mechanical capabilities, to ensure the delivery of more complete and advanced system technology to meet the emerging needs of target markets and customers.

“In the three years Ken has been with Allied, he has demonstrated his leadership capabilities and deep expertise in systems and project engineering to streamline the development process and accelerate our growth opportunities," said Allied Chairman, President and CEO Dick Warzala. "We are confident that he can take our comprehensive technology strategy to the next level to ensure that we continue to scale existing technologies while delivering world-class, next generation solutions for the future.”

May joined Allied Motion in 2019 as director of R&D and global electronics. Prior to Allied, he spent 22 years at Moog Inc. working on electromechanical actuation systems for aerospace and industrial applications, and 11 years working on automotive powertrain systems at Borg Warner and Zexel corporations. May has served in various capacities of systems engineering, project engineering, product line engineering management and functional management for actuation and electronics design. He holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a Graduate Certificate in Systems Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 12 25 Pm
Allied Motion Appoints Corporate VP, Chief Technology Officer
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 29 35 Pm
Enerpac Tool Announces New Operations Executive
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 1 56 43 Pm
Timken Appoints Bearings, Motion Executives
August 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 58 32 Pm
BlackHawk Adds General Manager for Southern California
August 9, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 29 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
Enerpac Tool Announces New Operations Executive
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 1 56 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
Timken Appoints Bearings, Motion Executives
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 58 32 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Adds General Manager for Southern California
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 42 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
AD Announces Network Community VP
More in Staffing Changes
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 29 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
Enerpac Tool Announces New Operations Executive
Markus Limberger joins Enerpac from Danaher.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 1 56 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
Timken Appoints Bearings, Motion Executives
The company also announced the departure of its group vice president.
August 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 58 32 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Adds General Manager for Southern California
Scott Shimel previously spent more than 20 years building Machine Tools Supply.
August 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 42 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
AD Announces Network Community VP
Kristen Abbas will manage and expand AD’s meeting and networking ecosystem.
August 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 02 At 1 53 48 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion Appoints Senior Executive
Lisa Solomon has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate accounts.
August 2, 2022
Older Workers I Stock 1130576044
Staffing Changes
Tread Carefully When Terminating Older Workers
Employer misconduct claims cost American companies $20.2 billion in 2021.
July 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 25 At 1 23 42 Pm
Staffing Changes
GMS Names Travis Hendren Chief Operating Officer
He will be responsible for field operations supporting the company’s distribution yards.
July 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 22 At 2 39 57 Pm
Staffing Changes
Franklin Electric Adds Industrial, Engineered Systems Executives
The new hires will lead its industrial distribution and fleet segments.
July 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 13 At 1 27 09 Pm
Staffing Changes
Stanley Black & Decker’s Tools Exec to Step Down
The head of Stanley Outdoor Integration will serve as acting president of the tools segment.
July 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 12 At 1 10 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Avnet Announces CFO Transition
The company’s corporate controller will assume the new role later this year.
July 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 24 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names Atlanta VP
Paul Woodard will replace the retiring Mark Adams.
July 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 28 At 2 36 46 Pm
Staffing Changes
MRC Global Names Sustainability Executive
Emily Shields will also lead the company's worldwide safety program and communications.
June 28, 2022
GE announced in November that it would divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.
Staffing Changes
GE CEO to Lead its Aviation Unit
Culp engineered the breakup of the conglomerate eight months ago.
June 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 23 At 2 07 20 Pm
Staffing Changes
Jeld-Wen Names New CFO
The company's acting CFO will transition into another leadership role.
June 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 22 At 2 59 13 Pm
Staffing Changes
Everwin Pneumatic Names North America General Manager
Daniel Burgjohann joins the company from Stanley Black & Decker.
June 22, 2022