Enerpac Tool Announces New Operations Executive

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
Aug 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 29 35 Pm

MILWAUKEE — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. announced Monday that Markus Limberger will join the company as EVP-Operations, effective Sept. 1.

He will have responsibility for all aspects of the company’s global Enerpac operations, including manufacturing, distribution and procurement. Limberger will report to Paul Sternlieb, president & CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

Limberger joins Enerpac from Danaher, where he held the position of vice president, global operations for Leica Microsystems GmbH, a market leader in microscopy and a subsidiary of Danaher. Previously, he was head of operations and then chief operating officer of Leica Camera AG. Throughout his career, Limberger has held roles of increasing scope and responsibility with extensive experience across all facets of operations, including manufacturing, procurement, logistics, research & development, and quality. His background includes a strong focus on operational excellence and proven success in developing and executing operations strategies to achieve sustained improvements in performance, with extensive experience in Lean and continuous improvement. Limberger holds a diploma in Engineering and Economics from the University of Karlsruhe in Germany.

“I am very pleased to welcome Markus to the Enerpac leadership team, where he will have a critical role driving the execution of our global operational excellence initiatives," Sternlieb said. "Now is a perfect time for Markus to come on board as we continue to implement our ASCEND transformation program. We believe running our Enerpac global operations under a single global function will allow us to optimize our processes to ensure we drive increasingly higher levels of quality and on-time delivery with lower overall cost and improved inventory levels.”

“I am excited to be joining Enerpac as it embarks on ASCEND, and I look forward to partnering with the executive leadership team to drive the transformation of the business to support the next phase of the company’s growth," Limberger said.

