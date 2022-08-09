BlackHawk Adds General Manager for Southern California

BlackHawk Industrial
Aug 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 58 32 Pm

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced Monday that Scott Shimel has accepted the role of general manager in Southern California. 

Shimel has over 27 years experience in the metalworking and industrial distribution industry. He is well known in Southern California; he spent 21 years helping to build and establish Machine Tools Supply as a leading distributor in the market. He built his career from the order desk up through supply chain management, supplier relations and general operations management.                                                    

“Scott's knowledge and experience in sales, customer service, vending programs, process disciplines and business acumen will service him well as he takes over his new role," said BlackHawk Senior Vice President of Sales Mark Sommers. "In light of his significant relevant experience and his leadership style, he is molded in the same vein as our core behaviors. I am confident that the local SoCal team is in the very best hands with Scott taking over to lead us to new heights". 

BlackHawk distinguishes itself as the no. 1 choice for industrial manufacturers who need technical service and production savings. Known as the “across the production floor” partner, the company delivers value through product and supply chain performance that lowers the total cost of production. BlackHawk is an industrial distributor with 50 locations across the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., and the Philippines. It markets over 2.5 million products from the industry’s top brands with a heavy emphasis on metalworking products.

﻿As it plans to continue expanding in the months and years ahead, BlackHawk Industrial is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system. Interested parties should contact the acquisitions team at acquisitions@BlackHawkid.com.

