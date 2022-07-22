Franklin Electric Adds Industrial, Engineered Systems Executives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is pleased to welcome two new team members to its growing Industrial and Engineered Systems business unit.

Matt Murray joins the company as senior business unit manager for industrial distribution and Mike Smith joins as senior business unit manager for fleet.

In their new roles, Murray and Smith will set the strategic vision for their segments, leading all commercial activities and supporting the needs and growth of Franklin Electric’s customers.

Murray has been involved in the pumping industry since 2007, having spent considerable time working with paper and pulp manufacturers on industrial process needs and improvements.

Smith is a managerial professional with over 30 years of experience in the engineered rotating equipment industry. He has worked within the engineering, sales and operations sides of the business and has managed teams across a variety of projects and markets.

“Both Mike and Matt bring strategic experience, leadership skills and a collective passion for helping our customers drive business growth,” said Travis Bradley, senior business unit director of industrial and engineered systems. “Their market knowledge and extensive experience in our industry will be invaluable to us and to our customers.”