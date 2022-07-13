Stanley Black & Decker’s Tools Exec to Step Down

The head of Stanley Outdoor Integration will serve as acting president of the tools segment.

Jul 13th, 2022
Stanley Black & Decker
Screen Shot 2022 07 13 At 1 27 09 Pm

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker announced Tuesday that Jaime Ramirez, executive vice president and president, Tools & Storage, will be stepping down from his role to pursue opportunities outside of the company effective July 22.

Robert Raff, a 20-year Stanley Black & Decker veteran and currently head of Stanley Outdoor Integration, will be appointed acting executive vice president and president, Tools. Raff will work closely with Donald Allan, president and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker, to help drive execution of the company's strategy, focused on the growth of its core businesses.

"Stanley Black & Decker maintains a strong bench of leaders and we are fortunate that Robert will step in to lead Tools as we continue to drive our business forward," Allan said. "Robert is a long-time veteran executive of the company who has served in various roles, including leading our security business transformation and 14 years as a leader in Tools. He knows the business, the team and our customers well, and we are confident in his ability to drive progress in executing our strategy of focusing on our core businesses, including enhanced investments in Tools, to continue to grow our leading franchises.

"Jaime has had a distinguished career with Stanley Black & Decker for more than 30 years. We wish Jaime the best and are grateful for his many contributions throughout his tenure."

Raff currently serves as head of Stanley Outdoor Integration, a role he has held since Aug. 2021. Over the past 20 years, Raff has served in various leadership roles across Stanley Black & Decker including president, Stanley Security; president, Convergent Security Solutions; president, North America Commercial Global Tools & Storage; president, Hardware, and other roles.

The company has retained Heidrick & Struggles to conduct an internal and external search for a permanent successor to Ramirez.

More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jul 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 22 At 2 59 13 Pm
Everwin Pneumatic Names North America General Manager
Daniel Burgjohann joins the company from Stanley Black & Decker.
Jun 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 22 At 2 21 57 Pm
Lawless Group West Adds New Regional Manager
Raz Ghazikhanian will be responsible for the industrial and welding channel.
Jun 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 1 21 50 Pm
CSCMP Names President and CEO
Interim CEO Mark Baxa will take over the role on a full-time basis.
Jun 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 13 At 2 57 21 Pm
Integrated Supply Network Names New President
The automotive tool distributor promoted its chief commercial officer.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 10 At 12 10 53 Pm
Wesco Executive Announces Retirement
He joined the company after its 2020 acquisition of Anixter.
Jun 10th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 50 31 Pm
Kennametal Names New CFO
The industrial technology company appointed its finance VP and corporate controller.
Jun 9th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 08 At 1 39 30 Pm
McCoy’s Building Supply Names New President and CEO
Meagan McCoy Jones succeeds her father, who is retiring after 50 years with the company.
Jun 8th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 11 16 51 Am
Stanley Black & Decker Names New CEO
The new chief executive is a 23-year veteran of the company.
Jun 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1034917238
Field Fastener Names New President
Jim Derry will remain the company’s CEO.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 24 09 Pm
NAVAC Restructures Sales Team
The HVAC supplier promoted two executives to lead its new divisions.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 17 57 Pm
Lawless Group West Hires New Jobsite Specialist
Travis Valera will ensure proper product integration and utilization.
Jun 1st, 2022