MRC Global Names Sustainability Executive

Emily Shields will also lead the company's worldwide safety program and communications.

Jun 28th, 2022
MRC Global
Screen Shot 2022 06 28 At 2 36 46 Pm

HOUSTON — MRC Global Inc., a leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities markets, on Monday announced the appointment of Emily Shields as senior vice president -sustainability and assistant general counsel.

“This newly created role, reporting directly to me and expanding the executive leadership team, reflects MRC Global’s commitment to sustainability and its growing importance to our company," said MRC Global President and CEO Rob Saltiel. "Ms. Shields recently led the publication of our fifth Environmental, Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Report, incorporating improved data integrity and progress metrics. In her new role, Ms. Shields will also lead MRC Global’s worldwide safety program and communications functions. Her broad experience will add a new dimension to the executive leadership team, and I look forward to her contributions.”

Shields began her career with MRC Global in 2013. Prior to taking responsibility for the company’s ESG program, she led the company’s litigation and compliance efforts as well as other corporate matters including labor and employment, and health, safety and environment as the assistant general counsel and compliance officer since 2020. Before joining MRC Global, Shields was a senior attorney at Morgan Lewis & Bockius L.L.P and worked in private practice for 12 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Texas A&M University and received her juris doctorate from South Texas College of Law.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
