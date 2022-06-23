Jeld-Wen Names New CFO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced Tuesday that Julie C. Albrecht will join Jeld-Wen as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective July 18.

Albrecht joins Jeld-Wen from Sonoco, one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies with 2021 sales of $5.6 billion, where she has served as CFO since March 2019. She will replace EVP and acting CFO David Guernsey, who will transition into another leadership role.

"Julie is a proven finance executive who has successfully led large global teams for public companies, and we are excited to have her join the Jeld-Wen team," said Chairman and CEO Gary S. Michel. "The breadth and depth of her background in finance, combined with her strong leadership skills, will help us further engage investors as we execute our multi-faceted growth strategy. We continue to be focused on growing market share, expanding margins and delivering increased shareholder value."

Jeld-Wen Albrecht is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience. She joined Sonoco in 2017 as corporate vice president, treasurer and assistant CFO before being named CFO in 2019. Prior to Sonoco, Albrecht served as vice president, finance, investor relations and treasurer for Esterline Technologies Corporation (acquired by TransDigm in 2019), a $2 billion global manufacturer for the aerospace and defense markets. Earlier, Albrecht held positions of increasing responsibility at United Technologies, Goodrich and Coltec Industries. She began her finance career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Albrecht earned her bachelor's degree in accounting at Wake Forest University.

"Jeld-Wen has an exciting future," said Albrecht. "I look forward to working with Gary and Jeld-Wen's talented team to further advance the company's financial performance and continue its business growth trajectory."