Apex Tool Names President of North American Hand Tools

SPARKS, Md., — Apex Tool Group on Friday announced the appointment of William A. Burke III to senior vice president and president of North American hand tools.

Burke will commence his duties on May 16.

Burke is a seasoned tool industry executive with 37 years of leadership experience in consumer and industrial products. He was most recently the chief operating officer of Newell Brands, where he was responsible for managing a $10 billion portfolio of global businesses. Prior to his tenure at Newell, Bill spent 20 years at Black & Decker in several executive management positions, including vice president and general manager of the product service division and global vice president of marketing.

“There are many things that drive me: the people, the passion and the uncompromising will to win," Burke said. "I am thrilled to join this team with all three."

As a member of the executive leadership team, Burke will report directly to Jim Roberts, chief executive officer of Apex Tool Group.

“Bill has significant experience driving internal growth and building competitive advantage while improving operating margins and cash flow," Roberts said. "I am confident that his leadership of the NAHT team and involvement in the Executive Leadership Team will help elevate Apex Tool Group’s business and organizational goals to a new level."