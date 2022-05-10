Enerpac Tool Names CFO

Anthony Colucci joins the supplier from Robertshaw Industries.

May 10th, 2022
Enerpac Tool Group Corp.
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 2 10 13 Pm
Enerpac

MILWAUKEE — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. on Monday announced that Anthony Colucci will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective May 30.

He will report to President and CEO Paul Sternlieb and serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team. Colucci will provide leadership over all aspects of the company’s finance and IT functions globally.

Colucci joins Enerpac Tool from Robertshaw Industries, a global industrial manufacturer and engineering company providing components and systems solutions into the residential white goods, commercial appliance, HVAC and transportation industries. Most recently, he held the position of EVP & chief finance and administrative officer. He brings a strong focus on partnering with commercial and operations teams to accelerate topline growth, improve financial processes, and drive efficiency, productivity and cost reduction.

Before Robertshaw, Colucci was the SVP and CFO of Hayward Industries and spent a significant part of his career in senior global finance leadership roles at Honeywell International, where he developed a deep understanding of manufacturing processes and operations. His last role at Honeywell was VP & chief financial officer of the performance materials & technologies business, an $11 billion segment. Colucci holds a bachelor of science in accounting from DePaul University and an MBA from DePaul University Kellstadt Graduate School of Business with a finance concentration.

“I am excited to welcome Tony to the Enerpac Tool Group leadership team, as we continue our focus on accelerating growth, improving operational excellence, and creating a more efficient and agile organization, on our journey to become a best-in-class pure play industrial tools and services company," Sternlieb said. "Tony’s experience leading multiple global finance organizations, driving both growth and efficiency, will be instrumental as we navigate through our ASCEND transformation program and execute the next phase of our growth strategy.”

“I look forward to joining Enerpac Tool Group and am excited about the prospects for driving further growth and margin expansion, as the organization embarks on ASCEND," Colucci said. "I believe my background and past experiences will enable me to provide valuable insight and make strong contributions during this exciting time for the company.”

