Evergreen Completes Leadership Transition

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas – The Evergreen Marketing Group board of directors has completed the leadership succession plan initiated in 2020 with the retirement of former CEO Kevin Higginbotham, effective Monday.

Higginbotham handed off CEO responsibilities to William W. Ward on Sept. 1, 2021, and remained onboard as an executive officer during a transition period.

“Kevin has been key to the transition process,” said Ward. “He served as a trusted advisor with our team in Farmers Branch and the entire Evergreen Marketing Group.”

“I’m confident in the Evergreen team and the strategic plan they have in place for the continued growth of the organization,” said Higginbotham. “While I will miss my many friends and colleagues in the industry, I’m looking forward to this next phase of life and the opportunities it will present.”

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 50 distributors with more than 350 locations in the U.S. and has combined revenues of more than $4.5 billion.