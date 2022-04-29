Lawless Group Names Templin CEO

DALLAS — Jack Templin has been appointed as chief executive officer of Lawless Group, effective May 9.

Templin has more than 25 years’ experience within manufacturing and distribution. Templin joins Lawless after having spent over 10 years at Affiliated Distributors. Most recently Jack served as president of the electrical & industrial business unit.

Under his leadership, the business unit and associated divisions achieved record results. Jack was also instrumental in the creation of AD’s e-commerce program, helped start the bearings & power transmission division and played a key role in three successful mergers. Previously, he served in various senior leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker and WESCO Distribution, where his responsibilities included sales, marketing and operations.

“I’m excited to name Jack as CEO. He is a respected leader whose reputation and ability to execute speaks for itself,” Richard Lawless said. “I have put my all into this company for 43 years and I have set a high bar for the next leader. The timing is right, and I am extremely confident Jack’s leadership style, skillset and experience is the needed fit for the next chapter of the Lawless Group. I am confident that under Jack’s leadership, we will continue to have many more years of growth and success.”

As the new CEO, Jack will help take Lawless Group's performance to the next level. He will lead strategy and sales of the group’s expanding regional partnerships. This will include finding new and innovative ways to meet the ever-changing needs of manufacturers, distributors and end-users.

“The Lawless Group is a well-respected company with a long and proud history within the industry. I’m pleased to join the company at this pivotal moment of Templin. opportunity. I look forward to working closely with Richard and the regional presidents in this next chapter of the Lawless Group,” Templin said.

With Jack’s strong leadership and industry knowledge in place, Richard will transition to executive chairman, focused on the company’s guiding principles and vision, as well as mergers and acquisitions. This is a multi-year plan to ensure the Lawless Group’s future.

“After all these years, it is still exciting to build new opportunities. Together with the regional presidents, management team and our growing sales team, we will continue our growth, with big ambitions, as demonstrated by hiring Jack as CEO.” Lawless said.