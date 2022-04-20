Diversified CPC Names President and COO

Diversified CPC International, an industry leader in the production and distribution of propellants, refrigerants and specialty gas products, announced Wednesday that David Burks has been appointed president and chief operating officer.

In this new position, Burks will provide strategic leadership to continue the company’s success, direct future growth and further sustainability initiatives. As president, Burks will lead with the advisement of Bill Auriemma, who will continue as chief executive officer. Auriemma has additional responsibilities for the cosmetic portfolio of businesses held by Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, which is the holding company of Diversified CPC.

Burks joined the company in 2018 as executive vice president and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2021. While serving as president, Burks will remain the executive leader of operations.

“David is a solid leader who will bolster our growth within key markets that have increasing needs for high-purity gases,” said Auriemma. “He is committed to our core values, which include environmental, social and corporate governance. He is exceptionally qualified to further the evolution of our company.”

“I am honored to take on this role and I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead for our company,” said Burks. “I look forward to working with the Diversified CPC team to identify and leverage opportunities that contribute to helping us achieve our strategic growth plan and align with our core values.”

Burks came to Diversified CPC following a 25-year tenure at Worthington Industries where he held key management roles in sales, commercial and manufacturing operations. Has also served on several boards and industry trade groups throughout his career. Currently he is on the Household and Commercial Products Association Board of Directors and the Alliance for Consumer Education Board of Trustees.