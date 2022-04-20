Diversified CPC Names President and COO

He will provide strategic leadership for the company’s growth and sustainability initiatives.

Apr 20th, 2022
Diversified CPC International
Screen Shot 2022 04 20 At 3 16 01 Pm
Diversified CPC International

Diversified CPC International, an industry leader in the production and distribution of propellants, refrigerants and specialty gas products, announced Wednesday that David Burks has been appointed president and chief operating officer.

In this new position, Burks will provide strategic leadership to continue the company’s success, direct future growth and further sustainability initiatives. As president, Burks will lead with the advisement of Bill Auriemma, who will continue as chief executive officer. Auriemma has additional responsibilities for the cosmetic portfolio of businesses held by Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, which is the holding company of Diversified CPC.

Burks joined the company in 2018 as executive vice president and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2021. While serving as president, Burks will remain the executive leader of operations.

“David is a solid leader who will bolster our growth within key markets that have increasing needs for high-purity gases,” said Auriemma. “He is committed to our core values, which include environmental, social and corporate governance. He is exceptionally qualified to further the evolution of our company.”

“I am honored to take on this role and I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead for our company,” said Burks. “I look forward to working with the Diversified CPC team to identify and leverage opportunities that contribute to helping us achieve our strategic growth plan and align with our core values.”

Burks came to Diversified CPC following a 25-year tenure at Worthington Industries where he held key management roles in sales, commercial and manufacturing operations. Has also served on several boards and industry trade groups throughout his career. Currently he is on the Household and Commercial Products Association Board of Directors and the Alliance for Consumer Education Board of Trustees.

More in Staffing Changes
T1 Livjhk
Lawson Products Names Corporate Development Executive
He will direct the group's acquisition and integration activities.
Apr 7th, 2022
Lawson Products
Lawson Products Announces New Chief Executive
The company's former CEO retired this week.
Apr 5th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 26 57 Pm
Arrow Electronics Announces Departure of CFO
The company's vice president and principal accounting officer will take over on an interim basis.
Mar 30th, 2022
13667820 1078171412219890 3313302750262508992 O
Heads Up: ID Will Have a New Editor on Monday
Mike Hockett's last day as ID's Managing Editor is Friday, March 24. Find out who will be taking over the day-to-day reins.
Mar 24th, 2022
H8i0c4ab3gsp6zkwhv9ih8hmy1y2
Kimberly-Clark CFO to Retire, be Succeeded by Mondelez Exec
Maria Henry is set to leave KC on April 22, when she will be succeeded by Nelson Urdaneta.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Summit
Summit Electric Appoints New Marketing Leader
Industry veteran Sheila Hernandez now leads the company’s marketing efforts, which have recently been expanded.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Solve Industrial Motion Group 618981af79b51
Staying Busy, Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New COO
It follows a handful of recent staffing announcements and an acquisition over the past 13 months.
Mar 21st, 2022
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl 61940c9d33d91 62179e4f55e5e
Tompkins Solutions New VP of Sales
Brian Crowle joins the company after previously serving in roles at Toyota Material Handling and Honeywell Intelligrated.
Mar 17th, 2022
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc
Lawless Makes Promotion at Operations Integration VP
Previously serving as Lawless' warehouse and operations manager since 2017, David King's role expands with the manufacturer's rep.
Mar 16th, 2022
Sandvik Coromant Logo
Sandvik Coromant Appoints Head of Sustainable Business
That role includes developing, influencing and delivering the machining tools supplier's sustainability strategy.
Mar 16th, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color 2x 6213bfa951a93
CEO of Barnes Group Takes Temporary Leave of Absence
The company's SVP of finance and CFO is taking over CEO duties in the interim.
Mar 11th, 2022
270155169 4986443994712801 2564618375109130093 N
NEFCO to Have New Leadership on April 4
The construction supplies distributor has announced a succession plan and leadership promotions.
Mar 9th, 2022