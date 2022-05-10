Stanley Black & Decker Names President of Innovation Arm

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Stanley X, the innovation division of Stanley Black & Decker, officially announced that Michelle Bockman has been appointed president.

Stanley X pioneers solutions that address modern challenges across three verticals: construction, manufacturing and workforce technology. Bockman, hired in January, is leading company efforts to identify and build new sources of growth and innovation in key areas of Stanley Black & Decker, including internal startup incubation, ecosystem development and company partnerships.

Stanley X"Michelle comes to us with an impressive track record and a thoughtful vision not only for Stanley Black & Decker, but for the industry as a whole, which will bring new growth opportunities to the company," said Donald Allan Jr., president and CFO at Stanley Black & Decker. "Michelle's experience and perspective brings new energy, ideas and actions that will propel Stanley X forward and we look forward to her continued success in this role."

Bockman has more than 20 years of experience leading major corporate transformations across matrixed enterprise organizations and scaling startups. Most recently, she served as the CEO of 3D Control Systems, a premium advanced manufacturing software solutions provider. Earlier in her career, Bockman held multiple executive positions in service, supply chain, sales and product development at GE Healthcare and Industrial Solutions, as well as scaling a startup business at GE Digital. She also served as the GM and global head of automotive, 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing at HP Inc. Prior to her long career within GE, she worked at Dana Corporation and Nikon Inc. She earned her bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Bockman is an industry thought leader and was named by 3DPrint.com as one of the "most inspiring women in the Additive Manufacturing industry." Bockman is a champion for women in STEM and is passionate about developing diverse talent for the workforce of the future.