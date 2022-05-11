Former Motion, Honeywell Executive Joins M&A Advisory Firm

Joe Schwartz will serve as a senior advisor at Northborne Partners.

May 11th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 19 27 Pm
MINNEAPOLIS – Northborne Partners, a leading independent middle-market M&A advisor, has announced that Joe Schwartz has joined the firm’s advisory board as a senior advisor.

Joe has over three decades of experience in the industrial automation industry, including nearly 20 years at Honeywell and 10 years as CEO of BRAAS, a leading distributor of automation components and solutions, and president of Motion Industries' Automation Solutions Group after its acquisition of BRAAS in 2016.

“Joe brings a wealth of industry knowledge in industrial automation, as well as significant expertise as both a seller and buyer of companies involved in industrial manufacturing and distribution," said Northborne Managing Director Eric Nicholson. "He will also extend our expertise working with ESOPs, carve-outs of larger companies and private equity backed firms. His perspective will be incredibly valuable to our clients. Most importantly, he shares our core value of providing exceptional, independent advice to sellers of businesses in the middle market.”

“I’m thrilled to join Northborne’s team and to continue to work with sellers of manufacturing and distribution businesses," Schwartz said. "Investments in industrial automation will be at the forefront of major growth in North American manufacturing, and buyers and sellers will both be poised to reap substantial benefits.”

Apr 22nd, 2022
