Lawless Makes Promotion at Operations Integration VP

Previously serving as Lawless' warehouse and operations manager since 2017, David King's role expands with the manufacturer's rep.

Mar 16th, 2022
Lawless Group
DALLAS, TX — The Lawless Group announced March 1 the promotion of David King to Vice President of Operations Integration, effective immediately.

King has been with Lawless as the Warehouse and Operations Manager since 2017. In his new and expanded role, he will be responsible for the Lawless Group’s distribution/fulfillment network, operations and logistics support. This will include the Lawless Group regions: Lawless East, Lawless Southwest and Lawless West. 

As Vice President of Operations Integration, he will be responsible for working effectively across the entire organization to ensure successful execution of territory-based and local fulfillment. He will implement and lead operations best practices to ensure on-time delivery and proactively identify solutions for supply chain support. He will continue to build the Lawless Group warehouse program as best-in-class with technology and improved warehouse management systems. He will lead modernizing the business analytics system for tracking inventory, data and warehouse KPIs across the company. 

“David’s drive, aptitude and technology skills make him qualified to lead in these important areas, and we are excited to have him on board,” said Richard Lawless. “We look forward to  seeing the impact of David’s strategy.” 

King has held various roles in sales and operations for Lawless distribution. In addition, he played an integral role in the development and deployment of Lawless Missouri City/Houston  Hub, a 200,000 sq. ft. training and warehouse facility, which brings products closer to the customer. A strategic effort to support the market demands. The Hub also serves as the south-central warehouse for Werner Co.  

A graduate of Louisiana State University, King will also complete his Masters this summer from Texas A&M in industrial distribution. 

When David is not managing operations you can find him outdoors or watching LSU football. He resides in Houston with his wife Zoe and their dog Hank. 

More than a vendor, The Lawless Group is a partner, both to the manufacturers they support and the distributors they serve. A solutions-based company founded in building relationships first – and results that follow. They help customers penetrate the market through innovation, engagement and creating connected strategies that move people to action for profitable growth. https://lawlessgroup.com/

