Shurtape Technologies Expands Reach, adds The Lawless Group East as Rep Agency

HICKORY, NC — Shurtape Technologies, LLC, a manufacturer and marketer of pressure-sensitive tapes, has added The Lawless Group East to its network of wholesale agency distribution partners offering product solutions under the Shurtape, Duck Pro by Shurtape, FrogTape and T-Rex Tape brands.

The Lawless Group is a manufacturer's representation agency headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a seasoned team of industry veterans who help manufacturers penetrate the industrial market through innovation, engagement and creating connected strategies that move people to action for profitable growth. The Group is comprised of three regional divisions across the United States, which include Lawless Southwest, Lawless West and Lawless East.

READ MORE: Shurtape Appoints New Global CEO (Dec. 22, 2021)

“We are excited to partner with the team at Shurtape to bring innovative tape products to distribution and the end-user,” said Justin Vailes, President of The Lawless Group East. “This new product line fits well with The Lawless Group East culture and expectations. Shurtape is poised for growth and we are eager to be a part of the team’s aggressive plan.”

The partnership between The Lawless Group East and Shurtape expands the company’s distribution footprint into the southeast region of the U.S. This includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

“The Lawless Group East is comprised of a great group of professionals with a strong industrial construction background who will continue to provide our distribution partners with the support they have come to expect from Shurtape,” said Josh Staley, Director of Sales, Industrial Wholesale for Shurtape. “We look forward to partnering with The Lawless Group East in expanding our Southeast distribution footprint in 2022 and beyond.”

READ MORE: Pro Staff Sales Merges with Lawless East (Jan. 25)

To learn more about The Lawless Group, visit LawlessGroup.com. For more information about Shurtape Technologies and its family of brands, visit ShurtapeTech.com.

Based in Hickory, NC, Shurtape Technologies is a manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia. Together, our subsidiaries serve numerous markets, including industrial/MRO, building and construction, packaging, electrical, stucco, HVAC, professional paint, automotive, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, graphic arts, sound control, medical, DIY, home and office, and retail. In addition to specialty adhesive solutions, Shurtape Technologies offers products under recognizable brand names such as Duck, FrogTape, T-REX, Painter’s Mate, Shurtape and Kip.