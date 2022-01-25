Pro Staff Sales Merges with Lawless East

DALLAS, TX — The Lawless Group announced Jan. 25 that Pro Staff Sales, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, has merged with Lawless East of the Lawless Group headquartered in Dallas. Founded in 1997, Pro Staff Sales has over 25 years of experience in representing manufacturers brands of products in the Southeast United States.



Steve Kraft of Pro Staff Sales, and Richard Lawless of the Lawless Group have joined forces in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina,and South Carolina. As part of the transaction and overall value creation, Lawless Group and Pro Staff have agreed to establish a long-term partnership.

Pro Staff Sales will now operate as Lawless East effective February 28, 2022. Steve Kraft will remain with the group as Director of Sales along with Justin Vailes, President. Steve stated, “I started in this business with Richard and his late father Darrell. I have always had the utmost respect for his company and commitment to the industry. It is a tremendous opportunity to team back up with Richard and Justin Vailes to become Lawless East. We both believe that our professionalism, organization and industry focus with account for this agency to be recognized at one of the premier agencies in the Southeast.”



This further expands Lawless East’s reach, team, and services to supporting customer engagement. “We welcome the Prof Staff family to Lawless East and look forward to working with them to harness future growth opportunities,” said Vailes.

More than a vendor, The Lawless Group is a partner, both to the manufacturers they support and the distributors they serve. A solutions-based company founded in building relationships first – and results that follow. They help customers penetrate the market through innovation, engagement and creating connected strategies that move people to action for profitable growth. For more information, visit https://lawlessgroup.com/