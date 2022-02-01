Lawless Rebrands Newly-Acquired CANOW & Names its New President

Now operating as Lawless West, the unit is led by a former WernerCo and ShurTape executive.

Feb 1st, 2022
Lawless Group
Lg West

DALLAS, TX — CANOW Inc., a Lawless Partner, will now operate as Lawless West. Eric Stone has been named as the new president leading this transition effective Feb. 1. 

Bob Patch of Lawless West and Richard Lawless of The Lawless Group are united in the decision to continue growth as one brand. 

“The name change reflects the brand strength and new growth of our partnership – our commitment to deliver remains stronger than ever,” said Bob Patch. Patch will remain Chief Executive Officer of  Lawless West. 

Eric StoneEric Stone“We are also very excited to welcome Eric Stone as President to manage and lead our geographic reach in the West,” said Richard Lawless. “Bob and I welcome this new talent and the synergy he will provide for continued growth. The timing is perfect and I’m confident Eric will take us to the next level.” 

Stone will be responsible for directing Lawless West operations, including new business, sales, and customer service. 

“I have great respect and admiration for the Lawless Group. The pleasure is mine in joining this great group, I look forward to helping the team capitalize on opportunities in front of us” stated Stone. 

With 25 years of industry experience leading, managing, and transforming companies, Stone is a leader well-versed in driving strategy to implementation through process, planning, and execution initiatives. Before joining WernerCo, Eric was Vice President Sales Industrial, Construction, and Electrical Channels for Shurtape Technologies, a leading manufacturer of adhesive tapes. Eric spent 3 years at Shurtape and was integral in their success in joining 6 buying groups/cooperatives within 18 months and pioneered new channels by hiring and managing over 30 agencies. Prior to that, Eric spent 6 years with Weiler Abrasives where he was the VP of Sales for U.S. and Canada. Eric spent the early parts of his career (10 years) working for Newell Rubbermaid in a variety of sales and leadership roles.  

In making the announcement, Bob Patch stated, “It is my pleasure to welcome Eric Stone to the Lawless  West team. The experience and expertise he brings as a key management and sales executive while intently  understanding manufacturers will prove to be an invaluable asset to our rapidly growing business.” 

Stone earned his degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and holds a Certificates in Managerial Leadership from the University of Texas Executive Education Program and Accounting and Finance for  Executives from Rice University. 

More than a vendor, The Lawless Group is a partner, both to the manufacturers they support and the distributors they serve. A solutions-based company founded in building relationships first – and results that follow. They help customers penetrate the market through innovation, engagement and creating connected strategies that move people to action for profitable growth. https://lawlessgroup.com/

