Industrial Supply Company Makes EVP Promotion

Feb 2nd, 2022
Industrial Supply Company
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Industrial Supply Company’s CEO Chris Bateman, announced that the board of directors have named Bob Evans as Executive Vice President. In his new role, Evans will continue to fulfill his duties as head of Customer Supply Chain Services, and as a leader on the company’s senior team.

Bobby EvansBobby Evans“Bobby plays an important role in leading the supply-chain solutions we provide to our customers, and in strengthening our customer facing capabilities,” said Chris Bateman. “We are all pleased to see Bobby extend his opportunity for leadership as we continue the process of preparing for the future of our Company.”

READ MORE: Yurgaitis Appointed as 1st Woman President of 106-Year-Old Industrial Supply Company - published Jan. 25

Evans started working at Industrial Supply almost 20 years ago, when he first got a job in the warehouse. Over the years, he has held different distribution and sales positions within the company. After receiving a Master of Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University in 2018, he quickly rose to Vice President of Customer Supply Chain Services.

“I am honored by the Board’s decision entrusting me to help lead the company into its 4th generation. Alongside our great team, I’ll work to ensure that Industrial Supply continues to be our region’s premier distributor of MRO and safety supplies, and to continue expanding our portfolio of distribution services.” said Evans.

A Utah native, Evans continues Industrial Supply’s legacy as a family-run business. He and recently appointed President, Jessica Yurgaitis, are the great-grandchildren of the company’s founder Rudy Orlob.

Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah based maintenance, repair and operational, and production (MROP) distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.

