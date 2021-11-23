DDI System Appoints New Director of Business Development

SARASOTA, FL — DDI System, a provider of ERP & e-commerce software for wholesale distributors, announced Nov. 23 that David Greene has stepped into a new role with the company as director of business development. Greene, founder and former partner of a market-specific ERP for Foodservice Equipment and Supply dealers joined DDI System as a dedicated foodservice market specialist in January 2020. Greene’s wealth of industry expertise and trusted relationships strengthened DDI’s focus and growth in the foodservice equipment and supplies industry over the past year and a half.

Greene is now responsible for growing the company’s business in all markets, finding new business opportunities, and helping to build a strong, recognizable brand alongside the Marketing and Sales teams. David’s extensive distribution experience and interpersonal relationships will drive his ability to spot new growth opportunities and solidifying current customer, Buying Group and Association relationships.

“David has proven to be an extremely valuable member of the DDI System management team. His experience and unique ability to build lasting relationships has resulted in new opportunities and greater software enhancements to serve Food Service Equipment dealers and dozens of other distributor markets,” says DDI System’s CEO Adam Waller.

Greene’s prior experience includes vice president of business development at AutoQuotes, where he assisted in sales, product development and implementation of the leading quoting software for foodservice equipment and commercial kitchen design.

DDI System serves over 1,200 distributors in North America, providing industry-aware ERP and e-commerce software and services to wholesalers. DDI’s Inform ERP platform combines operational benefits including daily operations, mobile ERP functionality, warehouse management, CRM, connected eCommerce, detailed analytics, and financial reporting.

For more information on DDI’s capabilities for wholesale distributors, register for our upcoming webinar at www.ddisystem.com/webinar or email sales@ddisys.com.