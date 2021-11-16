Motion Appoints New VP of Operations Integration

John Watwood will be responsible for Motion's distribution/fulfillment network, branch operations support and enterprise excellence.

Nov 16th, 2021
Motion
Motions
Motion

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of MRO replacement parts and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, announced Nov. 16 the promotion of John Watwood to vice president of operations integration, effective immediately.

WatwoodWatwoodWatwood moves to this position from VP/group executive for the Southeast, to which he was promoted in 2019. In his new and expanded role, he will be responsible for Motion’s distribution/fulfillment network, branch operations support and enterprise excellence. He will report to Joe Limbaugh, executive VP of supply chain, operations Ssupport, marketing and enterprise excellence.

“John’s experience, aptitude and tenure make him uniquely qualified to lead in these important areas, and we are excited to have him on board,” Limbaugh said. “The transition process will begin immediately and will be complete by Jan. 1. We look forward to seeing the impact of John’s influence.”

Watwood has over 20 years of experience in various sales and operations roles in both manufacturing and distribution — including his employment with Motion Industries, which began in 2008. In addition, he played an integral role in the development and deployment of Motion’s Project Challenge, a pilot which transformed a traditional branch structure into a territory-based sales area supported by a local fulfillment center.

A graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (BS Industrial Distribution and Marketing), Watwood also earned an MBA at the University of North Alabama. J


With annual sales of over $5.5 billion, Motion is a leading industrial distributor of bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. To increase customers’ productivity, the company offers many valued-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair, and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Mi Automation Solutions and Mi Conveyance Solutions were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications. Motion has over 500 locations, including 16 distribution centers in North America, and Mi Asia Pacific has nearly 200 locations, including eight distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 170,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical and pharmaceutical industries.    

More in Staffing Changes
Graybar
Graybar Announces Executive Promotions, New District Leaders
The electrical distributor will have a slew of staff in new roles.
Nov 8th, 2021
Rgb 2000px 150dpi Linde Us Nitrogen Pumping Services Md (1)
Linde to Have New CEO, Chairman on March 1
Current COO Sanjiv Lamba will succeed Steve Angel for the company's top leadership position.
Oct 27th, 2021
I Stock 498565895
Home Depot Appoints New VP of Supply Chain & Product Development
Fourteen-year company veteran John Deaton assumes the role, replacing Mark Holifield.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Appoints New Head of Corporate Strategy & Development
Veena Lakkundi joins the industrial automation giant after a progression of roles at 3M.
Oct 21st, 2021
Summit
Summit Electric Appoints Gerber As President & CEO
Ed Gerber, who has been CEO of the Industrial Supply Association for the past five years, has also served on Summit's board for the past three years.
Oct 20th, 2021
Fcfy Pv Wx0 Ay98r1
Gerber to Leave ISA; Association Appoints Interim Leader
The Industrial Supply Association said 5-year CEO Ed Gerber will soon leave the group and that it has promoted a new executive director.
Oct 19th, 2021
Dallas 2200 Alberta Sign Front Entrance 480x480
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Expands Leadership Team
The East expansion will focus on streamlined account management for customers with solutions tailored to industry challenges.
Oct 11th, 2021
Industrial Scientific Logoa
Industrial Scientific Promotes SVP to President
Parker Burke, who joined the company in 2019, will take responsibility for forming and executing the company's strategy.
Oct 11th, 2021
Crescent Electric Supply
Crescent Electric Announces New Senior VP of Industrial
In this role, Edwin Ojeda is responsible for Industrial Category sales growth nationwide.
Oct 7th, 2021
Ep353tn
73% of Workers Surveyed Are Considering Quitting
The report’s findings reflect a “deep dissatisfaction” among workers.
Oct 7th, 2021
Msc Erwer 60df6964a6891
MSC's Senior VP of Sales Departs
CEO Erik Gerschwind called the interim replacement "the right person to build upon the growing momentum and market share capture we see."
Oct 7th, 2021
Matt Weber, President of Sonepar's OneSource Distributors
Sonepar's OneSource Announces New President
Matt Weber started his career in the electrical distribution industry working counter sales at Viking Electric in Minnesota.
Oct 7th, 2021